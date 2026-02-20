Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process First meeting of the Board of Peace XXV Winter Olympic Games
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process First meeting of the Board of Peace XXV Winter Olympic Games

    Elnur Mammadov: Azerbaijan and Japan expanding cooperation in smart cities

    Foreign policy
    • 20 February, 2026
    • 20:25
    Elnur Mammadov: Azerbaijan and Japan expanding cooperation in smart cities

    Azerbaijan and Japan are expanding cooperation in smart cities, green energy, and sustainable development, strengthening the strategic partnership between the two countries, Azerbaijan's Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Elnur Mammadov said at an official reception in Baku marking Japan's national holiday - the birthday of Emperor Naruhito.

    Report quotes him as saying collaboration with Japanese companies continues in the Karabakh and East Zangazur economic regions of Azerbaijan to introduce environmentally friendly and innovative technologies within the implementation of the "smart city," "smart village," and "green energy zone" concepts.

    The diplomat emphasized that the energy sector remains one of the priority areas of bilateral cooperation.

    "Alongside traditional energy, the strategic goals of both countries in renewable energy and the green transition are taken into account. In 2025, consistent efforts are being made to deepen partnership in these areas," he noted.

    Mammadov added that joint efforts are simultaneously expanding in combating climate change, promoting sustainable development, and reducing carbon emissions, which contributes to strengthening long-term partnership ties between the countries.

    According to the deputy minister, cooperation is not limited to the bilateral format and continues successfully within international organizations and multilateral platforms.

    Nazir müavini: Azərbaycan və Yaponiya "ağıllı şəhər" sahəsində əməkdaşlığı genişləndirir
    Эльнур Мамедов: Азербайджан и Япония расширяют сотрудничество в сфере "умных" городов

    Latest News

    20:45

    IDF strikes Hamas command center in Lebanon

    Other countries
    20:36
    Photo

    OTS countries sign memorandum on trade cooperation

    Domestic policy
    20:25

    Elnur Mammadov: Azerbaijan and Japan expanding cooperation in smart cities

    Foreign policy
    20:20

    Trump to visit China on March 31

    Other countries
    19:59

    Elnur Mammadov: Sumo World Championships in Baku to strengthen ties with Tokyo

    Foreign policy
    19:48

    Ambassador: Japanese companies involved in energy master plan for liberated territories

    Foreign policy
    19:37

    Katsuya Watanabe: Japan welcomes progress in peace process between Baku and Yerevan

    Foreign policy
    19:33

    Japan's ambassador highlights Azerbaijan as key partner and energy security provider

    Other
    19:17

    Japan interested in expanding tourism cooperation with Azerbaijan

    Tourism
    All News Feed