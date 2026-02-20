Elnur Mammadov: Azerbaijan and Japan expanding cooperation in smart cities

Azerbaijan and Japan are expanding cooperation in smart cities, green energy, and sustainable development, strengthening the strategic partnership between the two countries, Azerbaijan's Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Elnur Mammadov said at an official reception in Baku marking Japan's national holiday - the birthday of Emperor Naruhito.

Report quotes him as saying collaboration with Japanese companies continues in the Karabakh and East Zangazur economic regions of Azerbaijan to introduce environmentally friendly and innovative technologies within the implementation of the "smart city," "smart village," and "green energy zone" concepts.

The diplomat emphasized that the energy sector remains one of the priority areas of bilateral cooperation.

"Alongside traditional energy, the strategic goals of both countries in renewable energy and the green transition are taken into account. In 2025, consistent efforts are being made to deepen partnership in these areas," he noted.

Mammadov added that joint efforts are simultaneously expanding in combating climate change, promoting sustainable development, and reducing carbon emissions, which contributes to strengthening long-term partnership ties between the countries.

According to the deputy minister, cooperation is not limited to the bilateral format and continues successfully within international organizations and multilateral platforms.