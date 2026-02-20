Katsuya Watanabe: Japan welcomes progress in peace process between Baku and Yerevan
Foreign policy
- 20 February, 2026
- 19:37
Japan welcomes progress in the peace process between Azerbaijan and Armenia following the historic Washington summit on August 8, 2025, Japan's Ambassador to Baku Katsuya Watanabe said at an official reception marking Japan's national holiday - the birthday of Emperor Naruhito.
Report informs that, according to the ambassador, 2025 was a truly historic year for Azerbaijan and the South Caucasus region.
"On August 8 in Washington, the leaders of Azerbaijan and Armenia signed a Joint Declaration for lasting peace in the South Caucasus. Japan welcomes this important step toward sustainable peace and stability in the region," he emphasized.
Latest News
19:59
Elnur Mammadov: Sumo World Championships in Baku to strengthen ties with TokyoForeign policy
19:48
Ambassador: Japanese companies involved in energy master plan for liberated territoriesForeign policy
19:37
Katsuya Watanabe: Japan welcomes progress in peace process between Baku and YerevanForeign policy
19:33
Japan's ambassador highlights Azerbaijan as key partner and energy security providerOther
19:17
Japan interested in expanding tourism cooperation with AzerbaijanTourism
19:12
President of Azerbaijan approves ban on asbestos circulationDomestic policy
18:58
White House shares photo of Ilham Aliyev and Pashinyan shaking hands at Board of PeaceOther
18:39
Quiet rooms to be opened at WUF13 in Baku for participants with sensory needsInfrastructure
18:26
Photo