    Katsuya Watanabe: Japan welcomes progress in peace process between Baku and Yerevan

    Foreign policy
    • 20 February, 2026
    • 19:37
    Katsuya Watanabe: Japan welcomes progress in peace process between Baku and Yerevan

    Japan welcomes progress in the peace process between Azerbaijan and Armenia following the historic Washington summit on August 8, 2025, Japan's Ambassador to Baku Katsuya Watanabe said at an official reception marking Japan's national holiday - the birthday of Emperor Naruhito.

    Report informs that, according to the ambassador, 2025 was a truly historic year for Azerbaijan and the South Caucasus region.

    "On August 8 in Washington, the leaders of Azerbaijan and Armenia signed a Joint Declaration for lasting peace in the South Caucasus. Japan welcomes this important step toward sustainable peace and stability in the region," he emphasized.

