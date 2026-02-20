IDF strikes Hamas command center in Lebanon
Other countries
- 20 February, 2026
- 20:45
The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) struck a Hamas command center in southern Lebanon.
According to Report, IDF's press service said the command center was recently used by Hamas to plan and prepare attacks against Israeli forces, as well as to conduct training aimed at carrying out various assault operations on Israel and its military.
"The IDF acts against the fortifications of the terrorist organization Hamas in Lebanon and will continue to decisively thwart Hamas activity wherever it is located to eliminate any threat to the citizens of the State of Israel and the army," the statement said.
Latest News
20:45
IDF strikes Hamas command center in LebanonOther countries
20:36
Photo
OTS countries sign memorandum on trade cooperationDomestic policy
20:25
Elnur Mammadov: Azerbaijan and Japan expanding cooperation in smart citiesForeign policy
20:20
Trump to visit China on March 31Other countries
19:59
Elnur Mammadov: Sumo World Championships in Baku to strengthen ties with TokyoForeign policy
19:48
Ambassador: Japanese companies involved in energy master plan for liberated territoriesForeign policy
19:37
Katsuya Watanabe: Japan welcomes progress in peace process between Baku and YerevanForeign policy
19:33
Japan's ambassador highlights Azerbaijan as key partner and energy security providerOther
19:17