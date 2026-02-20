IDF strikes Hamas command center in Lebanon

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) struck a Hamas command center in southern Lebanon.

According to Report, IDF's press service said the command center was recently used by Hamas to plan and prepare attacks against Israeli forces, as well as to conduct training aimed at carrying out various assault operations on Israel and its military.

"The IDF acts against the fortifications of the terrorist organization Hamas in Lebanon and will continue to decisively thwart Hamas activity wherever it is located to eliminate any threat to the citizens of the State of Israel and the army," the statement said.