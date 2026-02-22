Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process First meeting of the Board of Peace XXV Winter Olympic Games
    Ilham Aliyev sends congratulatory letter to King Salman of Saudi Arabia

    Foreign policy
    • 22 February, 2026
    • 13:56
    Ilham Aliyev sends congratulatory letter to King Salman of Saudi Arabia

    Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has sent a congratulatory letter to the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King of Saudi Arabia, His Majesty Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, Report informs.

    The letter reads:

    "My Dear Brother,

    On behalf of myself and the people of Azerbaijan, I am pleased to convey to you and, through you, to your fraternal people, my sincerest congratulations and best wishes on the occasion of the Day of Founding of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

    We are very pleased that the relations between Azerbaijan and Saudi Arabia, which are a good example of strong friendship and rooted in brotherhood, are expanding day by day and being enriched with new content. The high-level political dialogue between us is accompanied by our cooperation across the economic, energy, humanitarian and other domains.

    I would like to particularly note the fruitful joint activities of our countries in the fields of renewable energy and investment. The construction and recent commissioning of the 240 MW Khizi-Absheron Wind Power Plant by your brotherly country's ACWA Power company is a vivid manifestation of our close partnership.

    I am confident that we will continue to make joint efforts to enhance Azerbaijan-Saudi Arabia interstate relations and fully benefit from the potential of our mutually beneficial cooperation, both bilaterally and multilaterally.

    Availing myself of this pleasant opportunity, I sincerely congratulate you and your brotherly people on the advent of the holy month of Ramadan, and wish you robust health, happiness, success in your endeavors, as well as everlasting peace and prosperity to Saudi Arabia."

    Prezident İlham Əliyev Səudiyyə Ərəbistanının Kralına təbrik məktubu ünvanlayıb
    Президент Ильхам Алиев направил поздравительное письмо королю Саудовской Аравии

