Two killed, 25 injured in Russian attacks on Lviv and Kyiv

Two people were killed and 25 others injured following overnight attacks by Russian forces on Lviv and Kyiv, Ukrainian media said, Report informs.

In Lviv, the number of injured rose to 24 after explosions rocked the city. According to information published on the official website of the National Police, a 23-year-old female police officer was killed in the blasts. A patrol police vehicle and a civilian car were also damaged. The injured are receiving necessary medical assistance.

Head of the Kyiv Regional Military Administration Mykola Kalashnyk said that one person was killed and another injured as a result of nighttime attacks on the region.

"In the Boryspil district, a private residential house was damaged as a result of the attack," he said.

In addition, five private houses were damaged in the Fastiv district. Eight people were rescued from under the rubble, one of whom later died from injuries sustained in the strike.