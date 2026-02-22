Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process First meeting of the Board of Peace XXV Winter Olympic Games
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process First meeting of the Board of Peace XXV Winter Olympic Games

    Two killed, 25 injured in Russian attacks on Lviv and Kyiv

    Other countries
    • 22 February, 2026
    • 14:15
    Two killed, 25 injured in Russian attacks on Lviv and Kyiv

    Two people were killed and 25 others injured following overnight attacks by Russian forces on Lviv and Kyiv, Ukrainian media said, Report informs.

    In Lviv, the number of injured rose to 24 after explosions rocked the city. According to information published on the official website of the National Police, a 23-year-old female police officer was killed in the blasts. A patrol police vehicle and a civilian car were also damaged. The injured are receiving necessary medical assistance.

    Head of the Kyiv Regional Military Administration Mykola Kalashnyk said that one person was killed and another injured as a result of nighttime attacks on the region.

    "In the Boryspil district, a private residential house was damaged as a result of the attack," he said.

    In addition, five private houses were damaged in the Fastiv district. Eight people were rescued from under the rubble, one of whom later died from injuries sustained in the strike.

    Kyiv Lviv Russian attacks
    Lvovda baş verən partlayışlarda bir nəfər ölüb, 20-dən çox insan yaralanıb
    При взрывах во Львове погиб один человек, пострадали более 20

    Latest News

    14:48

    Zelenskyy: Moscow continues to invest in strikes more than in diplomacy

    Other countries
    14:26

    Taliban warns Pakistan over airstrikes

    Other countries
    14:15

    Two killed, 25 injured in Russian attacks on Lviv and Kyiv

    Other countries
    13:56

    Ilham Aliyev sends congratulatory letter to King Salman of Saudi Arabia

    Foreign policy
    13:49

    South Korea protests Japanese event over disputed islands

    Other countries
    13:30

    Araghchi, Grossi discuss Iran-US nuclear negotiations

    Region
    13:13
    Photo
    Video

    Azerbaijani minister of defense visits Air Force units

    Military
    12:55
    Photo

    Azerbaijani gymnast grabs silver at World Cup

    Individual sports
    12:34

    Jordan rules out use of its soil for attacks on Iran

    Other countries
    All News Feed