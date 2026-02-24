Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process

    Real Madrid eye potential move for Tottenham's Van de Ven

    Football
    • 24 February, 2026
    • 19:53
    Real Madrid eye potential move for Tottenham's Van de Ven

    Real Madrid is interested in signing defender Micky van de Ven from English side Tottenham Hotspur, Report informs TEAMtalk.

    The 24-year-old Dutch defender is said to be among the candidates considered by the Madrid club. Van de Ven is reportedly thinking seriously about his future and is eager to win titles in his career, making him open to a potential transfer.

    The Netherlands international has been playing for Tottenham since August 2023. This season, he has made 33 appearances, scoring seven goals and providing one assist.

    Real Madrid Tottenham Micky van de Ven
    "Real" İngiltərə klubunun futbolçusunu transfer etmək niyyətindədir

    Latest News

    20:27

    Armenia seeks EU support to combat Russian interference in parliamentary elections

    Region
    20:17

    WP: Over 150 US aircraft sweep into Europe, Middle East

    Other countries
    20:06

    FM: Georgia firmly supports territorial integrity of Ukraine

    Region
    19:53

    Real Madrid eye potential move for Tottenham's Van de Ven

    Football
    19:35

    First Palestinian ambassador to Yerevan presents credentials to Armenian president

    Region
    19:21
    Photo

    Kharibulbul blooms in Royal Botanical Garden of Madrid

    Foreign policy
    19:03
    Photo

    Fuat Oktay: Azerbaijan-Türkiye cooperation acts as a factor of stability

    Milli Majlis
    18:50

    German union calls nationwide local transport strike for two days

    Other countries
    18:33

    Azerbaijan hosts 10th Azerbaijan-Türkiye-Georgia parliamentary meeting

    Milli Majlis
    All News Feed