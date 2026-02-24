Real Madrid eye potential move for Tottenham's Van de Ven
Football
- 24 February, 2026
- 19:53
Real Madrid is interested in signing defender Micky van de Ven from English side Tottenham Hotspur, Report informs TEAMtalk.
The 24-year-old Dutch defender is said to be among the candidates considered by the Madrid club. Van de Ven is reportedly thinking seriously about his future and is eager to win titles in his career, making him open to a potential transfer.
The Netherlands international has been playing for Tottenham since August 2023. This season, he has made 33 appearances, scoring seven goals and providing one assist.
