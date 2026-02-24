Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process

    WP: Over 150 US aircraft sweep into Europe, Middle East

    Other countries
    • 24 February, 2026
    • 20:17
    WP: Over 150 US aircraft sweep into Europe, Middle East

    The US military has rapidly increased its presence near Iran, shifting more than 150 aircraft to bases in Europe and the Middle East since a second round of nuclear talks between the United States and Iran ended without a breakthrough on February 17, according to publicly available flight tracking data and satellite imagery reviewed by The Washington Post, Report informs.

    The current presence of US military forces in the region is among the largest in more than two decades, since before the Iraq war in 2003.

    The buildup comes after President Trump threatened to attack Iran unless a deal can be reached to restrict Iran's nuclear program, although he has not indicated the goals of such an attack.

    Iranian officials have said a deal is possible but that reaching one will take time.

    aircraft United States Europe Middle East Iran
    ABŞ Avropa və Yaxın Şərqdəki bazalara 150-dən çox təyyarə göndərib
    США перебросили более 150 самолетов на базы в Европе и Ближнем Востоке

    Latest News

    20:27

    Armenia seeks EU support to combat Russian interference in parliamentary elections

    Region
    20:17

    WP: Over 150 US aircraft sweep into Europe, Middle East

    Other countries
    20:06

    FM: Georgia firmly supports territorial integrity of Ukraine

    Region
    19:53

    Real Madrid eye potential move for Tottenham's Van de Ven

    Football
    19:35

    First Palestinian ambassador to Yerevan presents credentials to Armenian president

    Region
    19:21
    Photo

    Kharibulbul blooms in Royal Botanical Garden of Madrid

    Foreign policy
    19:03
    Photo

    Fuat Oktay: Azerbaijan-Türkiye cooperation acts as a factor of stability

    Milli Majlis
    18:50

    German union calls nationwide local transport strike for two days

    Other countries
    18:33

    Azerbaijan hosts 10th Azerbaijan-Türkiye-Georgia parliamentary meeting

    Milli Majlis
    All News Feed