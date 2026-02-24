WP: Over 150 US aircraft sweep into Europe, Middle East

The US military has rapidly increased its presence near Iran, shifting more than 150 aircraft to bases in Europe and the Middle East since a second round of nuclear talks between the United States and Iran ended without a breakthrough on February 17, according to publicly available flight tracking data and satellite imagery reviewed by The Washington Post, Report informs.

The current presence of US military forces in the region is among the largest in more than two decades, since before the Iraq war in 2003.

The buildup comes after President Trump threatened to attack Iran unless a deal can be reached to restrict Iran's nuclear program, although he has not indicated the goals of such an attack.

Iranian officials have said a deal is possible but that reaching one will take time.