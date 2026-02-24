An exhibition showcasing Azerbaijan's historical and cultural heritage has been organized at the George Washington University at the initiative of the Azerbaijani Students Association operating at the university, Report informs.

Azerbaijan's State Committee on Affairs with the Diaspora said on X that the exhibition featured Baku and Gazakh carpets, samples of national clothing, including hand-knitted socks, as well as kelagayi scarves, included in UNESCO's Representative List of the Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity.

In addition, visitors were presented with oil paintings by Azerbaijani artists inspired by stories of the Silk Road.