George Washington University hosts fair on Azerbaijan's history and culture
Foreign policy
- 24 February, 2026
- 21:02
An exhibition showcasing Azerbaijan's historical and cultural heritage has been organized at the George Washington University at the initiative of the Azerbaijani Students Association operating at the university, Report informs.
Azerbaijan's State Committee on Affairs with the Diaspora said on X that the exhibition featured Baku and Gazakh carpets, samples of national clothing, including hand-knitted socks, as well as kelagayi scarves, included in UNESCO's Representative List of the Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity.
In addition, visitors were presented with oil paintings by Azerbaijani artists inspired by stories of the Silk Road.
Latest News
21:02
George Washington University hosts fair on Azerbaijan's history and cultureForeign policy
21:02
Pezeshkian: Yerevan-Baku Peace agreement will strengthen regional securityForeign policy
20:51
Barcelona may activate purchase option for Marcus RashfordFootball
20:41
Zelenskyy, EU leaders discuss curbing Russian tankersOther countries
20:27
Armenia seeks EU support to combat Russian interference in parliamentary electionsRegion
20:17
WP: Over 150 US aircraft sweep into Europe, Middle EastOther countries
20:06
FM: Georgia firmly supports territorial integrity of UkraineRegion
19:53
Real Madrid eye potential move for Tottenham's Van de VenFootball
19:35