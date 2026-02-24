Barcelona may activate purchase option for Marcus Rashford

Barcelona is reportedly attempting to negotiate down the £26 million (about $35 million) purchase option with Manchester United for Marcus Rashford, Report informs via The Mirror.

The 28-year-old has spent the 2025/26 campaign on loan in Spain, recapturing his best form.

Rashford has netted 10 goals and provided 13 assists, including nine goal contributions across eight Champions League fixtures. His performances in La Liga have earned him a recall to the England squad, with Thomas Tuchel anticipated to include him in his World Cup selection.

Barcelona holds the option to secure the forward for a maximum of £26 million, a clause agreed between both clubs when the loan deal was finalised. However, multiple reports have indicated his permanent transfer may not be quite so straightforward.

Spanish reports at the beginning of the year suggested that Barca were reluctant to meet the agreed valuation and would seek to reduce the fee or arrange another loan spell, with an obligation to purchase. It was subsequently claimed they would, in fact, activate the clause and sign the United loanee on a permanent basis.

However, Sport reported that a crucial meeting happened between Barca's sporting director Deco and Arturo Canales, Rashford's agent, on Monday, to start laying the groundwork for discussions with United ahead of the summer. The newspaper claims that Deco's goal is to attempt to lower the €30 million purchase option agreed last summer – though Barca do plan to sign the forward permanently this summer.