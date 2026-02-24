Pezeshkian: Yerevan-Baku Peace agreement will strengthen regional security

Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process
    24 February, 2026
    President of Iran Masoud Pezeshkian has welcomed progress in the peace settlement process between Armenia and Azerbaijan, describing it as a positive step toward strengthening regional security and cooperation, Report informs.

    According to Mehr, Pezeshkian made the remarks during a meeting in Tehran with Armenian Defense Minister Suren Papikyan.

    "We must move along the path of constructive engagement to build a world where peoples live side by side in peace, mutual respect and coexistence," the Iranian president said.

    Pezeshkian stressed that Iran is ready to expand and deepen comprehensive relations with neighboring countries, particularly Armenia, and expressed readiness to finalize a comprehensive strategic partnership document between Tehran and Yerevan.

    He added that Iran's policy is to support peace, stability and sustainable security in the region, noting that any destabilizing actions harm all regional states.

    For his part, Papikyan highlighted successful cooperation in defense, economy and transport, and underlined the strategic importance of partnership with neighboring Iran.

    Pezeşkian: İrəvan və Bakı arasında sülh sazişi regionda təhlükəsizliyi möhkəmləndirəcək
    Пезешкиан: Мирное соглашение между Ереваном и Баку укрепит безопасность в регионе

