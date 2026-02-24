Zelenskyy, EU leaders discuss curbing Russian tankers
Other countries
- 24 February, 2026
- 20:41
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, President of the European Council António Costa, and President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen discussed EU measures to counter the activities of Russian oil tankers, Report informs via Interfax-Ukraine.
"We discussed amendments to EU legislation that would make it possible to stop Russian tankers and confiscate the oil they transport. This is possible," said Zelenskyy during a joint press conference with Costa and von der Leyen in Kyiv.
He added that the meetings also focused on strengthening Ukraine's air defense capabilities and increasing support for the country's energy sector.
