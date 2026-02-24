Armenia seeks EU support to combat Russian interference in parliamentary elections
- 24 February, 2026
- 20:27
Armenia has asked the European Union to deploy a rapid hybrid response team to help Armenia to avoid Russian interference in the parliamentary elections scheduled for June, Report informs via News.am.
According to the reports, Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan sent a letter to Brussels requesting such assistance.
The EU sent a similar team of about 20 people to Moldovan capital Chisinau during last year's parliamentary elections to assist Moldovan authorities in early detection and countering disinformation disseminated from Russia on social media.
The possibility of establishing a permanent EU civilian mission in Yerevan in the future is also not ruled out.
