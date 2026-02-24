FM: Georgia firmly supports territorial integrity of Ukraine

Georgia has consistently and vocally supported the norms and principles of international law, as well as the territorial integrity and sovereignty of Ukraine, the Georgian Foreign Minister Maka Botchorishvili stated Tuesday, Report informs via GPB.

Botchorishvili emphasized that while Georgia firmly upholds Ukraine's territorial integrity, some actors continuously attempt to misrepresent the situation and undermine Georgia's interests.

"We have never faced obstacles in expressing our position on this matter. How widely our voice has been heard is another question. To what extent certain international representatives understood and acknowledged Georgia's support for Ukraine is also another matter. On one hand, Georgia consistently and firmly supports Ukraine's territorial integrity; on the other, there are actors who seek to portray Georgia differently and harm its interests. This allows us to draw conclusions about the interests at play regarding Georgia's security. Once again, after four years, we can affirm loudly and clearly that Georgia firmly supports the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine," the minister stated.