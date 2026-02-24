First Palestinian ambassador to Yerevan presents credentials to Armenian president

The first Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the State of Palestine to Armenia, Isa Kassissieh, presented his credentials to Armenian President Vahagn Khachaturyan, the Presidential Office said in a readout, Report informs via Armenpress.

President Khachaturyan congratulated the newly appointed ambassador on assuming office and wished him success in his diplomatic mission.

"You are the first ambassador, and this is another historic milestone," the president said, expressing confidence that bilateral relations would gain new momentum and that the sides would find ways to address existing challenges.

The ambassador expressed gratitude for the warm reception and good wishes.

During the meeting, the parties discussed prospects for developing and promoting cooperation between Armenia and Palestine, emphasizing the importance of activating political dialogue and expanding cooperation across various fields. In particular, opportunities for exchanging experience in the humanitarian sphere were highlighted.