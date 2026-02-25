Witkoff and Kushner to meet with Umerov in Geneva on February 26
- 25 February, 2026
- 08:09
US President Donald Trump's Special Envoy Steve Witkoff and the American leader's son-in-law Jared Kushner will go to Geneva on February 26 to meet with Ukraine's Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council Rustem Umerov, Novosti. Live noted, Report informs.
The key purpose of the trip will be to negotiate the Iranian nuclear problem, Witkoff said, adding that he had asked Umerov to get permission from Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy for a meeting in Geneva to continue the talks and explore different options for a peace agreement.
He also expressed hope that the next round of negotiations on the Ukrainian settlement will take place within the next ten days.
