    Taliban warns Pakistan over airstrikes

    Other countries
    • 22 February, 2026
    • 14:26
    Taliban warns Pakistan over airstrikes

    The Ministry of Defense of Afghanistan's Taliban-led administration stated that the country will respond "at the appropriate time" to recent Pakistani airstrikes, which it says hit civilian areas, Report informs via Mehrnews.

    In a statement reported by Al Jazeera, the ministry said Pakistani aircraft carried out air raids in the provinces of Nangarhar and Paktika, resulting in dozens of casualties.

    The statement strongly condemned what it described as violations of Afghan airspace, calling them breaches of international law and principles of good neighborly relations.

    The Taliban authorities held the Pakistani military responsible for allegedly targeting civilians and religious centers, warning that they would respond with an "appropriate and measured" reaction at a time of their choosing.

    Taliban officials in Kabul rejected Islamabad's claims that the strikes targeted bases of the Tehrik-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP). Reports indicate that a religious school in Paktika province was struck during the latest air operation.

    Meanwhile, Pakistan's information minister said the strikes targeted camps and hideouts belonging to the TTP and ISIL near the Afghan border.

    "Taliban" Pakistana xəbərdarlıq edib
    Кабул заявил, что ответит на удары Пакистана "в подходящее время"

