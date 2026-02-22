Greenland does not need US hospital boat, says Denmark

Greenland does not need medical assistance from other countries, Denmark has said, after Donald Trump said he was sending a hospital ship to the autonomous Danish territory that he wants to acquire, Report informs via The Guardian.

"The Greenlandic population receives the healthcare it needs. They receive it either in Greenland or, if they require specialised treatment, they receive it in Denmark. So it's not as if there's a need for a special healthcare initiative in Greenland," the country's defence minister, Troels Lund Poulsen, told the Danish broadcaster DR on Sunday.

In Greenland, as in Denmark, access to healthcare is free. There are five regional hospitals across the vast Arctic island, with the Nuuk hospital serving patients from all over the territory.

The Greenlandic local government signed an agreement with Copenhagen in early February to improve the treatment of Greenlandic patients in Danish hospitals.

Trump on Saturday posted on his social media platform, Truth Social that "we are going to send a great hospital boat to Greenland to take care of the many people who are sick, and not being taken care of there".

"It's on the way!!!" he added.