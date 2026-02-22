Ukraine detains suspect over deadly Lviv terror attack
- 22 February, 2026
- 15:47
Ukraine's Interior Minister Ihor Klymenko has announced the detention of a suspect in connection with the terrorist attack in Lviv that left one person dead and 25 others injured, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on Telegram, Report informs.
"The investigation has been provided with all necessary resources. Required procedural steps regarding the detained individual are ongoing. The Ministry of Internal Affairs will inform you about all necessary details," Zelenskyy said, without disclosing the suspect's identity.
