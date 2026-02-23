Recep Tayyip Erdogan: Relations between Türkiye and Greece improving

Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process
    President of Türkiye Recep Tayyip Erdogan discussed contentious issues related to the Aegean and Mediterranean Seas during a meeting with Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis.

    According to Report, Erdoğan addressed the nation regarding the talks.

    "We have signed a series of agreements, which indicates an improvement in bilateral relations," Erdogan said.

    He added that in 2025, trade between Türkiye and Greece amounted to $7 billion.

    "We aim to increase the trade volume to $10 billion," he noted.

