Mobile consular services for Azerbaijani citizens held in Manchester

In the English city of Manchester, consular services were organized for Azerbaijani citizens residing in the area.

According to Report, the information was posted on the official page of the Embassy of Azerbaijan in the United Kingdom on the social media platform X.

"Mobile consular services were held in Manchester on 21 February 2025. Azerbaijani citizens residing in this part of England had an opportunity to receive various consular services and to have their questions addressed by consular officers," the post reads.