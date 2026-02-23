Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process

    Mobile consular services for Azerbaijani citizens held in Manchester

    Foreign policy
    • 23 February, 2026
    • 19:20
    Mobile consular services for Azerbaijani citizens held in Manchester

    In the English city of Manchester, consular services were organized for Azerbaijani citizens residing in the area.

    According to Report, the information was posted on the official page of the Embassy of Azerbaijan in the United Kingdom on the social media platform X.

    "Mobile consular services were held in Manchester on 21 February 2025. Azerbaijani citizens residing in this part of England had an opportunity to receive various consular services and to have their questions addressed by consular officers," the post reads.

    Mobile consular services for Azerbaijani citizens held in Manchester
    Mobile consular services for Azerbaijani citizens held in Manchester
    Manchester mobile consular services
    Photo
    Mançesterdə Azərbaycan vətəndaşları üçün səyyar konsulluq xidmətləri keçirilib
    Photo
    В Манчестере гражданам Азербайджана оказаны выездные консульские услуги

    Latest News

    19:32

    Hungary and Slovakia block 20th EU sanctions package against Russia

    Other countries
    19:20
    Photo

    Mobile consular services for Azerbaijani citizens held in Manchester

    Foreign policy
    19:12

    At least 25 Mexican national guard soldiers killed in clashes with drug cartel members

    Other countries
    18:52
    Photo

    King of Eswatini to attend WUF13

    Foreign policy
    18:41

    Commemorative event held in Germany marking anniversary of Khojaly tragedy

    Foreign policy
    18:37

    Trump says he was granted tariff powers by Supreme Court

    Other countries
    18:25

    Somalia offers US access to military bases

    Other countries
    18:19

    New terminal to be built at Heydar Aliyev International Airport — EXCLUSIVE

    Infrastructure
    18:08

    AZAL's cargo revenues increase more than 3 times in 4 years

    Infrastructure
    All News Feed