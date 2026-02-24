Azerbaijan marks first Tuesday of Novruz – Water Tuesday

Azerbaijan is observing the first Tuesday of the spring Novruz cycle, Su Çərşənbəsi (Tuesday of the Water element, or Water Tuesday).

According to Report, active preparations for the spring festival begin this week.

Ancient beliefs hold that God created water first, which is why the first Tuesday is dedicated to it. In various sources, this day is also called the "primordial" or "flower" Tuesday. It is believed that on this day, water "comes to life" and acquires special power.

By tradition, early in the morning, before sunrise, people collect "fresh water" – foamy, clear, "white." It is considered healing and believed to cure many ailments. Water on this day symbolizes purification, renewal, and the start of a new life cycle.

Novruz, marking the arrival of spring, is traditionally regarded as the start of the new year. People wish the coming year to be as pure and bright as water. Placing a bowl of water on the festive table is considered a good sign.

In Azerbaijan, Od Çərşənbəsi (Fire Tuesday) will be observed on March 3, Yel Çərşənbəsi (Wind Tuesday) on March 10, and Torpaq Çərşənbəsi (Earth Tuesday) on March 17.

Astronomical spring this year begins on March 20 at 18:45:53 Baku time.