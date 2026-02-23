Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process

    Baku and Tehran sign memorandum following 17th meeting of State Commission

    Infrastructure
    • 23 February, 2026
    • 20:17
    Baku and Tehran sign memorandum following 17th meeting of State Commission

    Baku and Tehran have signed a memorandum of understanding following the 17th session of the State Commission on Cooperation in Economic, Trade, and Humanitarian Spheres, held today in Baku.

    According to Report, the document was signed by the co-chairs - Azerbaijani Deputy Prime Minister Shahin Mustafayev and Iranian Minister of Roads and Urban Development Farzane Sadegh.

    The parties discussed in detail the current status and future prospects of cooperation in trade and economic matters, transport, energy, water management, and humanitarian fields.

    Speaking at the session, Mustafayev noted that construction of the Aghband-Kalala road bridge across the Aras River has been completed. Once the border and customs infrastructure is finalized, the bridge will be put into operation. According to him, the project will provide the shortest and most efficient connection between the East Zangazur Economic Region and the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic of Azerbaijan, and will serve as a key segment of the roadway linking the Persian Gulf with the Black Sea.

    "The parties also focused on the development of the East-West and North-South transport corridors, the expansion of regional logistics capabilities and transit potential, and the construction of the Rasht-Astara railway line, which is a crucial element of the North–South international transport corridor. Once operational, the line will significantly increase freight volumes along this route and reduce delivery times," the Cabinet added.

    The delegations also reviewed the progress of joint projects aimed at enhancing the region"s logistics and transit potential, as well as ensuring energy sustainability.

    Azerbaijan Iran Shahin Mustafayev Farzane Sadegh Memorandum of Understanding
    Photo
    Azərbaycan və İran arasında Anlaşma Memorandumu imzalanıb
    Photo
    Баку и Тегеран подписали меморандум по итогам 17-го заседания Госкомиссии

    Latest News

    20:50

    Kallas: EU to reduce Russian diplomatic staff in Brussels

    Other countries
    20:46
    Photo

    Kallas: No agreement reached on 20th EU sanctions package against Russia

    Other countries
    20:40

    Recep Tayyip Erdogan: Relations between Türkiye and Greece improving

    Region
    20:25

    Shahin Mustafayev: Construction of Aghband-Kalala road bridge over Araz river completed

    Infrastructure
    20:17
    Photo

    Baku and Tehran sign memorandum following 17th meeting of State Commission

    Infrastructure
    20:01
    Photo

    Commemoration held in Brussels for victims of Khojaly tragedy

    Foreign policy
    19:32

    Hungary and Slovakia block 20th EU sanctions package against Russia

    Other countries
    19:20
    Photo

    Mobile consular services for Azerbaijani citizens held in Manchester

    Foreign policy
    19:12

    At least 25 Mexican national guard soldiers killed in clashes with drug cartel members

    Other countries
    All News Feed