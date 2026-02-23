Baku and Tehran sign memorandum following 17th meeting of State Commission

Baku and Tehran have signed a memorandum of understanding following the 17th session of the State Commission on Cooperation in Economic, Trade, and Humanitarian Spheres, held today in Baku.

According to Report, the document was signed by the co-chairs - Azerbaijani Deputy Prime Minister Shahin Mustafayev and Iranian Minister of Roads and Urban Development Farzane Sadegh.

The parties discussed in detail the current status and future prospects of cooperation in trade and economic matters, transport, energy, water management, and humanitarian fields.

Speaking at the session, Mustafayev noted that construction of the Aghband-Kalala road bridge across the Aras River has been completed. Once the border and customs infrastructure is finalized, the bridge will be put into operation. According to him, the project will provide the shortest and most efficient connection between the East Zangazur Economic Region and the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic of Azerbaijan, and will serve as a key segment of the roadway linking the Persian Gulf with the Black Sea.

"The parties also focused on the development of the East-West and North-South transport corridors, the expansion of regional logistics capabilities and transit potential, and the construction of the Rasht-Astara railway line, which is a crucial element of the North–South international transport corridor. Once operational, the line will significantly increase freight volumes along this route and reduce delivery times," the Cabinet added.

The delegations also reviewed the progress of joint projects aimed at enhancing the region"s logistics and transit potential, as well as ensuring energy sustainability.