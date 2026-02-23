Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process
    Shahin Mustafayev: Construction of Aghband-Kalala road bridge over Araz river completed

    The construction of the Aghband-Kalala road bridge across the Araz River has been completed, Azerbaijan's Deputy Prime Minister Shahin Mustafayev said during the 17th session of the State Commission on Cooperation between Azerbaijan and Iran in economic, trade, and humanitarian spheres, held today in Baku.

    Mustafayev noted that once the border and customs infrastructure are finalized, the bridge will be put into operation.

    He added that the project will provide the shortest and most efficient connection between the East Zangazur Economic Region and the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic of Azerbaijan, and will serve as a key segment of the roadway linking the Persian Gulf with the Black Sea.

    Şahin Mustafayev: "Ağbənd-Kəlalə avtomobil körpüsünün tikintisi başa çatıb"
    Шахин Мустафаев: Завершено строительство автомобильного моста Агбенд-Кялаля через Араз

