US First Lady to chair UN Security Council meeting on March 2
Other countries
- 27 February, 2026
- 08:56
The March 2 meeting of the UN Security Council will be held under the presidency of US First Lady Melania Trump, Fox News noted, Report informs.
The first lady shared this post on X, de facto confirming the information.
The United States will assume the rotating presidency of the Security Council on March 1.
Melania Trump will become the first spouse of a state leader to preside in the Council. She is expected to deliver a speech about the importance of the educational system in ensuring global peace.
