Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process Khojaly genocide
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process Khojaly genocide

    US First Lady to chair UN Security Council meeting on March 2

    Other countries
    • 27 February, 2026
    • 08:56
    US First Lady to chair UN Security Council meeting on March 2

    The March 2 meeting of the UN Security Council will be held under the presidency of US First Lady Melania Trump, Fox News noted, Report informs.

    The first lady shared this post on X, de facto confirming the information.

    The United States will assume the rotating presidency of the Security Council on March 1.

    Melania Trump will become the first spouse of a state leader to preside in the Council. She is expected to deliver a speech about the importance of the educational system in ensuring global peace.

    UN Security Council Melania Trump First lady
    Tarixdə ilk dəfə ABŞ-nin birinci xanımı BMT TŞ-nin iclasına sədrlik edəcək
    Первая леди США впервые будет председательствовать на заседании СБ ООН

    Latest News

    09:30

    CBA currency exchange rates (27.02.2026)

    Finance
    09:14

    US Treasury allows talks about sale of Lukoil's foreign assets until April 1

    Other countries
    09:01

    Key indicators of world commodity, stock, and currency markets (27.02.2026)

    Finance
    08:56

    US First Lady to chair UN Security Council meeting on March 2

    Other countries
    08:49

    Pakistan government says 133 Afghan servicemen killed, 200 wounded in clashes

    Other countries
    08:42
    Photo

    Over 100 families returning to Azerbaijan's Karabakh, Eastern Zangazur

    Domestic policy
    08:33

    President Ilham Aliyev's social media accounts feature video regarding his visit to Khojaly

    Domestic policy
    08:30

    Six killed, around 20 wounded in gas explosion at cafe in Kazakhstan

    Other countries
    08:22

    US House to examine resolution banning strike on Iran without congressional approval

    Other countries
    All News Feed