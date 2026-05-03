Baku Marathon 2026 kicks off
Individual sports
- 03 May, 2026
- 11:08
The "Baku Marathon 2026," initiated by the Heydar Aliyev Foundation, kicked off on Sunday, bringing together thousands of participants under the slogan "Win the Wind," Report informs.
The 9th edition of the marathon welcomes runners from different countries, including Azerbaijan, the US, China, Germany, the UK, Georgia, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Uzbekistan, Russia, Türkiye, and Ukraine.
The 42 km course is set to commence at the State Flag Square, with participants crossing the finish line in the Sea Breeze area. Dedicated finish zones will also be arranged for participants competing in the 10 km and 21 km distances along the approved route.
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