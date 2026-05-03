Israeli security cabinet expected to discuss possible resumption of Gaza war

Israel's security cabinet is set to meet on Sunday to discuss the possibility of resuming the war in Gaza, public broadcaster KAN reported, citing sources.

The meeting was scheduled after Israeli officials concluded that Hamas was not complying with disarmament terms.

According to political sources cited by the broadcaster, Hamas introduced amendments to some provisions and demanded that Israel fully and immediately implement its commitments under the ceasefire within an agreed timeline to end the war.

The sources added that Hamas expressed preliminary willingness to discuss the issue of weapons, but linked it to securing political rights for Palestinians within a broader security arrangement.

Hamas has reiterated demands for a full ceasefire, a comprehensive Israeli withdrawal from Gaza, reconstruction, the deployment of international forces, and the transfer of Gaza's administration to a technocratic committee.

Israel had previously given Hamas 60 days from late February to hand over its weapons, while the group insisted that Israel first fulfill its obligations under the initial phase of the agreement.