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    Mongolia sees cooperation potential with Azerbaijan in Middle Corridor – Exclusive

    Infrastructure
    • 03 May, 2026
    • 12:10
    Mongolia sees cooperation potential with Azerbaijan in Middle Corridor – Exclusive

    Mongolia is exploring opportunities to expand its participation in the Middle Corridor, Mongolia's Deputy Minister of Finance Khulan Bat-Erdene told Report on the sidelines of the 59th Annual Meeting of the Asian Development Bank (ADB) Board of Governors.

    According to her, regional and bilateral cooperation plays a key role both in the development of capital markets, within the CAREC framework, as well as in strengthening economic ties with the broader Asian region and particularly with Azerbaijan.

    "In my opinion, there is significant potential for cooperation between Mongolia and Azerbaijan. Along with the mining industry, agriculture could also be a promising area, especially considering the efforts of both countries to diversify their economies," he noted.

    Speaking about the development of transport routes, Bat-Erdene emphasized that Mongolia is consistently exploring opportunities to expand its participation in regional transport and logistics initiatives, including those related to the Middle Corridor.

    "We see the development of transport connectivity as a crucial factor in expanding trade, diversifying export routes, and strengthening economic cooperation. Through deepening practical cooperation and improving transport infrastructure, there is potential for jointly addressing common challenges and unlocking untapped opportunities," the deputy minister added.

    Middle Corridor Mongolia Azerbaijan
    Monqolustan Orta Dəhlizdə Azərbaycanla əməkdaşlıq potensialını görür – EKSKLÜZİV
    Монголия видит потенциал сотрудничества с Азербайджаном в рамках Среднего коридора - ЭКСКЛЮЗИВ

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