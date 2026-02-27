Pakistan government says 133 Afghan servicemen killed, 200 wounded in clashes

Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process Khojaly genocide
    • 27 February, 2026
    • 08:49
    At least 133 Afghan servicemen were killed and over 200 wounded as a result of border clashes between Pakistan and Afghanistan, Pakistani Minister of Information and Broadcasting Attaullah Tarar wrote on X, Report informs via TASS.

    He said that by 9:00 p.m. GMT on February 26, the Pakistani army destroyed 27 Afghan posts and captured 9. Also, Pakistani troops destroyed over 80 tanks, artillery guns and armored personnel carriers.

    He confirmed that strikes were delivered on Afghan military sites in Kabul, Kandahar and Paktia.

    Meanwhile, the Islamic emirate's authorities reported that 40 Pakistani servicemen were killed and over 15 border posts were seized.

