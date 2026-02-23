At least 25 Mexican national guard soldiers killed in clashes with drug cartel members

Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process
    At least 25 members of the Mexican National Guard were killed in attacks by members of the Jalisco New Generation cartel following the death of their leader, Nemesio Oseguera Cervantes, known as El Mencho.

    According to Report, citing Reuters, Mexico's Secretary of Security Omar García Harfuch confirmed the deaths at a press conference.

    He added that one state prosecutor's office official was also killed.

    El Mencho was considered Mexico's most wanted drug lord, with the US authorities offering a $15 million reward for information leading to his capture.

    Following his death, cartel members vowed revenge. Riots and street battles erupted in eight states, with attackers setting trucks on fire and blocking roads.

    Mexico National Guard clashes
    Meksika Milli Qvardiyasının 25 hərbçisi narkokartel üzvləri ilə toqquşmalarda ölüb
    В Мексике 25 бойцов Нацгвардии погибли при столкновениях с членами наркокартеля

