Iranian president vows resilience amid nuke talks, US pressure

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian reaffirmed his administration's commitment to national resilience and unity, stating that Iran will not yield to external pressure as it navigates nuclear negotiations with the United States, Report informs via Xinhua.

Speaking at a meeting in Tehran, Pezeshkian emphasized the nation's determination to overcome challenges and safeguard its dignity.

"We will make efforts and will not bow before any of the difficulties we are faced with," he said in remarks carried live by state-run IRIB TV.

"We will make efforts to create dignity and pride for our country, and ... we will work selflessly for our country," he said.

While acknowledging difficulties, Pezeshkian called for national cohesion, urging Iranians to "put aside the differences" and stay united.

Pezeshkian's remarks came amid heightened tensions between Tehran and Washington, following a US military buildup in the Middle East and two rounds of indirect nuclear talks this month, with the first in Muscat on February 6 and the second in Geneva on February 17.

The talks focused on Iran's nuclear program and the potential removal of US sanctions.