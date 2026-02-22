Ukraine–Azerbaijan ties see notable progress, envoy says

Significant progress has been observed in political, economic and humanitarian relations between Ukraine and Azerbaijan over the past two years, Ukraine's Ambassador to Azerbaijan Yuriy Husev said on Sunday, Report informs.

"Two years ago, President Zelenskyy appointed me as ambassador to Azerbaijan. I would like to express my deep gratitude to everyone who works every day to strengthen the Ukraine–Azerbaijan strategic partnership. It is still too early to draw final conclusions, but over the past two years we have achieved a great deal together - in political dialogue, economic cooperation, humanitarian initiatives and social ties. Sincere support and solidarity are especially valuable for Ukraine during this most difficult period," he said.

The diplomat also thanked his Azerbaijani colleagues and the Ukrainian public for their contributions to strengthening friendly relations between the two nations.