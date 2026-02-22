India and Washington have decided to reschedule the official meeting over the interim bilateral trade agreement, so that both sides can factor in the implications of the US Supreme Court judgment striking down the Trump administration's tariff hikes, according to reliable sources, Report informs via NDTV.

A three-day meeting between teams headed by the chief trade negotiators of the two countries was earlier slated to take place in the US on February 23.

A senior official confirmed that the proposed visit of the Indian team to Washington to give the final touches to the bilateral trade deal will be held after the two countries have studied the latest developments that flow from the US Supreme Court judgment. A decision will be taken to set a new date for the meeting that is convenient for both sides, he added.

US President Donald Trump on Saturday raised the global tariffs from 10 percent to 15 percent after the big setback in the Supreme Court on Friday.