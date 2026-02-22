Hungary not to halt electricity supply to Ukraine

Hungary will not suspend electricity exports to Ukraine in order to avoid creating difficulties for ethnic Hungarians living in Transcarpathia, the country's foreign minister Péter Szijjártó said, Report informs.

In a video message posted on Facebook, Péter Szijjártó stated that Budapest's dispute is not with the Ukrainian people but with the country's leadership.

He emphasized that Hungary does not intend to cause additional hardship for Ukrainians.

"Since Hungarians also live on the other side of the border, this issue requires special attention. Suspending electricity exports would primarily affect Transcarpathia and create particular problems, difficulties and suffering for families living across the border," the minister said.