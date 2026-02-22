Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process First meeting of the Board of Peace XXV Winter Olympic Games
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process First meeting of the Board of Peace XXV Winter Olympic Games

    Hungary not to halt electricity supply to Ukraine

    Other countries
    • 22 February, 2026
    • 16:36
    Hungary not to halt electricity supply to Ukraine

    Hungary will not suspend electricity exports to Ukraine in order to avoid creating difficulties for ethnic Hungarians living in Transcarpathia, the country's foreign minister Péter Szijjártó said, Report informs.

    In a video message posted on Facebook, Péter Szijjártó stated that Budapest's dispute is not with the Ukrainian people but with the country's leadership.

    He emphasized that Hungary does not intend to cause additional hardship for Ukrainians.

    "Since Hungarians also live on the other side of the border, this issue requires special attention. Suspending electricity exports would primarily affect Transcarpathia and create particular problems, difficulties and suffering for families living across the border," the minister said.

    Péter Szijjártó Hungary Ukraine
    Macarıstan Ukraynaya elektrik enerji təchizatını dayandırmayacaq
    Венгрия приняла решение не прекращать поставки электричества Украине

    Latest News

    17:56

    France summons US ambassador over comments on slain far-right activist

    Other countries
    17:35

    India, US postpone trade deal meet amid Trump's tariff setback

    Other countries
    17:20

    NYT: Khamenei instructed Larijani to safeguard Iran against leadership assassinations

    Region
    16:57

    Ukraine–Azerbaijan ties see notable progress, envoy says

    Foreign policy
    16:36

    Hungary not to halt electricity supply to Ukraine

    Other countries
    16:18

    Iranian president vows resilience amid nuke talks, US pressure

    Region
    16:01

    Greenland does not need US hospital boat, says Denmark

    Other countries
    15:47

    Ukraine detains suspect over deadly Lviv terror attack

    Other countries
    15:21

    Reuters: New Iran-US talks planned in early March

    Region
    All News Feed