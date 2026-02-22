NYT: Khamenei instructed Larijani to safeguard Iran against leadership assassinations

Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Khamenei has instructed head of the Supreme National Security Council Ali Larijani and a handful of other close political and military associates to ensure that the Islamic Republic survives not only American and Israeli bombs, but also any assassination attempts on its top leadership, including on Ayatollah Khamenei himself, according to the six senior officials and the Guards members, Report informs via NYT.

According to the six senior officials and the Guards members, Ayatollah Khamenei has issued a series of directives. He has named four layers of succession for each of the military command and government roles that he personally appoints. He has also told everyone in leadership roles to name up to four replacements and has delegated responsibilities to a tight circle of confidants to make decisions in case communications with him are disrupted or he is killed.

"Mr. Khamenei named three candidates who could succeed him. They have never been publicly identified, but Mr. Larijani is almost certainly not among them because he is not a senior Shiite cleric - a fundamental qualification for any successor," NYT said.