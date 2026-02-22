Reuters: New Iran-US talks planned in early March

Iran and the United States have differing views over the scope and mechanism to lift sanctions on Tehran in exchange for curbs on its nuclear programme, a senior Iranian official told Reuters on Sunday, adding that new talks were planned in early March, Report informs.

The official said Tehran could seriously consider a combination of exporting part of its highly enriched uranium (HEU) stockpile, diluting the purity of its HEU and a regional consortium for enriching uranium, but in return Iran's right to "peaceful nuclear enrichment" must be recognised.

"The negotiations continue and the possibility of reaching an interim agreement exists," the official said.