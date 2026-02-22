Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process First meeting of the Board of Peace XXV Winter Olympic Games
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process First meeting of the Board of Peace XXV Winter Olympic Games

    Azerbaijani gymnasts collect two more medals at World Cup

    Individual sports
    • 22 February, 2026
    • 14:59
    Azerbaijani gymnasts collect two more medals at World Cup

    Azerbaijani gymnasts Tofiq Aliyev and Mikhail Malkin delivered strong performances at the Trampoline and Tumbling World Cup in Baku, winning medals in the tumbling competition, Report informs.

    Aliyev secured the silver medal, while Malkin claimed gold.

    The tournament is being held at the National Gymnastics Arena and concludes today. Earlier, Azerbaijani trampoline gymnast Seljan Mahsudova also grabbed a silver medal at the event.

    Azerbaijani gymnasts collect two more medals at World Cup
    Azerbaijani gymnasts collect two more medals at World Cup
    Azerbaijani gymnasts collect two more medals at World Cup
    Azerbaijani gymnasts collect two more medals at World Cup
    Azerbaijani gymnasts collect two more medals at World Cup
    Azerbaijani gymnasts collect two more medals at World Cup
    Azerbaijani gymnasts collect two more medals at World Cup
    Azerbaijani gymnasts collect two more medals at World Cup
    Azerbaijani gymnasts collect two more medals at World Cup
    Azerbaijani gymnasts collect two more medals at World Cup
    Azerbaijani gymnasts collect two more medals at World Cup
    Azerbaijani gymnasts World Cup
    Photo
    Dünya Kuboku: Mixail Malkin qızıl, Tofiq Əliyev gümüş medal qazanıb
    Photo
    Кубок мира: Михаил Малкин завоевал золото, Тофик Алиев - серебро

    Latest News

    16:18

    Iranian president vows resilience amid nuke talks, US pressure

    Region
    16:01

    Greenland does not need US hospital boat, says Denmark

    Other countries
    15:47

    Ukraine detains suspect over deadly Lviv terror attack

    Other countries
    15:21

    Reuters: New Iran-US talks planned in early March

    Region
    14:59
    Photo

    Azerbaijani gymnasts collect two more medals at World Cup

    Individual sports
    14:48

    Zelenskyy: Moscow continues to invest in strikes more than in diplomacy

    Other countries
    14:26

    Taliban warns Pakistan over airstrikes

    Other countries
    14:15

    Two killed, 25 injured in Russian attacks on Lviv and Kyiv

    Other countries
    13:56

    Ilham Aliyev sends congratulatory letter to King Salman of Saudi Arabia

    Foreign policy
    All News Feed