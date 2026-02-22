Azerbaijani gymnasts collect two more medals at World Cup
Individual sports
- 22 February, 2026
- 14:59
Azerbaijani gymnasts Tofiq Aliyev and Mikhail Malkin delivered strong performances at the Trampoline and Tumbling World Cup in Baku, winning medals in the tumbling competition, Report informs.
Aliyev secured the silver medal, while Malkin claimed gold.
The tournament is being held at the National Gymnastics Arena and concludes today. Earlier, Azerbaijani trampoline gymnast Seljan Mahsudova also grabbed a silver medal at the event.
