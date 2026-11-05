Ilham Aliyev Road to Victory
    Ilham Aliyev Road to Victory

    Aliyev signs law approving revised ITU Radio Regulations

    ICT
    • 05 November, 2026
    • 16:58
    Aliyev signs law approving revised ITU Radio Regulations

    Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has signed into law a bill approving the partially revised Radio Regulations and their appendix, Report informs.

    Azerbaijan's parliament adopted the bill on October 23, 2026.

    The regulations and their appendix were adopted as part of the Final Acts of the International Telecommunication Union's World Radiocommunication Conference, held from November 20 to December 15, 2023.

    Ilham Aliyev International Telecommunication Union (ITU)
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