Azerbaijan to subsidize aquaculture equipment purchases from 2027

Azerbaijan plans to provide subsidies to fish farming and aquaculture enterprises for purchasing equipment starting January 1, 2027, Elnur Musayev, deputy chairman of the Agrarian Credit and Development Agency (AKIA) under the Ministry of Agriculture, announced at the First Regional Aquaculture Forum in Baku, Report informs.

Under the proposed subsidy mechanism, farmers are required to make a minimum initial payment of 20% of the equipment's cost. The state will provide a non-repayable subsidy covering 40% of the equipment's customs value, while the farmer can finance the remaining 40% through a loan. All interest payments on this loan will be fully covered by the government.

The list of eligible equipment includes water quality control and recirculating aquaculture systems, aerators, oxygen generators, filters, pumps, sensors, disinfection systems, UV sterilizers, floating cage systems, feed dispensers, spawning tanks, caviar incubation equipment, and live fish transport gear.

Musayev expressed confidence that the current list will be approved without significant changes and noted that the approved categories of equipment could be regularly updated in the future.