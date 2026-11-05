Ilham Aliyev Road to Victory
    Ilham Aliyev Road to Victory

    Azerbaijan and Georgia discuss cooperation in military education

    Military
    • 05 November, 2026
    • 16:41
    Azerbaijan and Georgia discuss cooperation in military education

    A delegation led by Colonel Imeda Gvritishvili, First Deputy Commander of Georgia's David Aghmashenebeli National Defense Academy, is on an official visit to Baku under the 2026 Bilateral Military Cooperation Plan signed by the defense ministries of Azerbaijan and Georgia, Azerbaijan's Ministry of Defense said.

    The delegation paid tribute to Azerbaijani national leader Heydar Aliyev at his grave in the Alley of Honor and honored those buried in the Alley of Martyrs.

    The delegation visited the Institute of Military Management under the National Defense University, where it met with the institute's rector, Colonel Elnur Alasgarli.

    The visitors were briefed on recent reforms in Azerbaijan's military education system, the work carried out and the results achieved.

    The two sides also exchanged views on opportunities for cooperation to further develop military education.

    After exchanging commemorative gifts, the participants posed for a group photo.

    military education Azerbaijani Defense Ministry Georgia
    Photo
    Azərbaycan-Gürcüstan hərbi təhsildə əməkdaşlıqla bağlı fikir mübadiləsi aparıb
    Photo
    Азербайджан и Грузия обсудили сотрудничество в сфере военного образования
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