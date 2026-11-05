Azerbaijan and Georgia discuss cooperation in military education

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A delegation led by Colonel Imeda Gvritishvili, First Deputy Commander of Georgia's David Aghmashenebeli National Defense Academy, is on an official visit to Baku under the 2026 Bilateral Military Cooperation Plan signed by the defense ministries of Azerbaijan and Georgia, Azerbaijan's Ministry of Defense said.

The delegation paid tribute to Azerbaijani national leader Heydar Aliyev at his grave in the Alley of Honor and honored those buried in the Alley of Martyrs.

The delegation visited the Institute of Military Management under the National Defense University, where it met with the institute's rector, Colonel Elnur Alasgarli.

The visitors were briefed on recent reforms in Azerbaijan's military education system, the work carried out and the results achieved.

The two sides also exchanged views on opportunities for cooperation to further develop military education.

After exchanging commemorative gifts, the participants posed for a group photo.