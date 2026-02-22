Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process First meeting of the Board of Peace XXV Winter Olympic Games
    Azerbaijani minister of defense visits Air Force units

    Military
    • 22 February, 2026
    • 13:13
    Azerbaijani minister of defense visits Air Force units

    The Minister of Defense, Colonel General Zakir Hasanov, and the Deputy Minister of Defense – Commander of the Air Force, Lieutenant General Namig Islamzada are visiting several units of the Air Force, Report informs, citing MoD.

    During a meeting with personnel, the minister emphasized that under the leadership of the Azerbaijani President, Supreme Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, Ilham Aliyev, the country's defense capabilities continue to strengthen steadily. He issued relevant instructions to the Air Combat Command to ensure the timely and precise implementation of assigned tasks.

    The minister of defense was also presented with the dormitory, dining facility, and medical unit operating within the military installation. Colonel General Hasanov provided recommendations regarding the improvement of servicemen's social and living conditions, adherence to established food standards, and the maintenance of sanitary and hygienic regulations.

    Additionally, as part of landscaping and greening initiatives, commemorative trees were planted in the area, and a meeting was held with the family members of a martyr. The minister inquired about their concerns and instructed the relevant officials to provide the necessary assistance. The family members expressed their gratitude to President, Supreme Commander-in-Chief Ilham Aliyev, First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva, and the leadership of the Ministry of Defense for the attention and care shown to them, as well as for the continued reverence of the memory of the Martyrs.

    Zakir Hasanov Air Force Azerbaijan
    Müdafiə naziri Hava Döyüş Komandanlığına göstərişlər verib
    Министр обороны посетил подразделения ВВС

