    Zelenskyy: Moscow continues to invest in strikes more than in diplomacy

    • 22 February, 2026
    • 14:48
    Zelenskyy: Moscow continues to invest in strikes more than in diplomacy

    Moscow continues to invest in strikes more than in diplomacy, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on social media, commenting on the recent Russian attacks, Report informs via AFP.

    He said that Russia launched about 50 missiles and 300 drones overnight.

    "The main target of the attack was the energy sector. Ordinary residential buildings were also damaged, and there is damage to the railway," Zlenskyy said.

    One man was killed and a dozen more people were wounded, among them four children, in and around Kyiv, Ukraine's national police said.

    The Ukrainian capital, regularly targeted by Russian missile and drone attacks since the start of the invasion on February 24, 2022, has faced waves of overnight strikes in recent weeks as Moscow has intensified its winter assaults.

    The Russian army said it had carried out a mass strike targeting facilities used by Ukraine's military, saying all targets were hit, in a standard comment for such attacks.

    Zelenski: Moskva diplomatiyanı deyil, zərbələri üstün tutur
    Зеленский: Москва продолжает вкладываться в удары больше, чем в дипломатию

