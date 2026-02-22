Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process First meeting of the Board of Peace XXV Winter Olympic Games
    Araghchi, Grossi discuss Iran-US nuclear negotiations

    Region
    • 22 February, 2026
    • 13:30
    Rafael Grossi, Director General of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), held a telephone conversation with Abbas Araghchi, Iran's Minister of Foreign Affairs, to discuss the latest developments related to indirect negotiations between Iran and the United States, Report informs via Mehrnews.

    During the call, the two officials exchanged views on the current trajectory of the diplomatic process and regional developments linked to the negotiations.

    Both sides emphasized the importance of constructive interaction and the use of dialogue as a mechanism to advance negotiations and achieve a sustainable understanding.

    Qrossi və Əraqçi danışıqların irəliləməsi üçün dialoqun vacibliyini vurğulayıblar
    Гросси и Арагчи подчеркнули важность диалога для продвижения переговоров

