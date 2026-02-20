OTS countries sign memorandum on trade cooperation

The 14th meeting of the ministers of economy and trade of the Organization of Turkic States (OTS) was held in the city of Turkestan, Kazakhstan, Azerbaijan's Ministry of Economy told Report.

The discussions focused on the development of trade and investment, digital transformation, transport and logistics, and improving the efficiency of the Middle Corridor.

Azerbaijan's Deputy Minister of Economy Rovnag Abdullayev highlighted the expansion of economic cooperation within the OTS and steps to simplify mutual trade. He noted that investment funds established by Azerbaijan together with Uzbekistan, Kyrgyzstan, and Kazakhstan support the growth of capital investments and project financing. The launch of the Turkic Investment Fund is expected to strengthen regional economic integration.

Following the meeting, a Joint Communiqué and a Memorandum of Understanding on cooperation in the field of trade were signed. The next ministerial meeting is scheduled to be held in Azerbaijan in the second half of 2026.