Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process First meeting of the Board of Peace XXV Winter Olympic Games
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process First meeting of the Board of Peace XXV Winter Olympic Games

    OTS countries sign memorandum on trade cooperation

    Domestic policy
    • 20 February, 2026
    • 20:36
    OTS countries sign memorandum on trade cooperation

    The 14th meeting of the ministers of economy and trade of the Organization of Turkic States (OTS) was held in the city of Turkestan, Kazakhstan, Azerbaijan's Ministry of Economy told Report.

    The discussions focused on the development of trade and investment, digital transformation, transport and logistics, and improving the efficiency of the Middle Corridor.

    Azerbaijan's Deputy Minister of Economy Rovnag Abdullayev highlighted the expansion of economic cooperation within the OTS and steps to simplify mutual trade. He noted that investment funds established by Azerbaijan together with Uzbekistan, Kyrgyzstan, and Kazakhstan support the growth of capital investments and project financing. The launch of the Turkic Investment Fund is expected to strengthen regional economic integration.

    Following the meeting, a Joint Communiqué and a Memorandum of Understanding on cooperation in the field of trade were signed. The next ministerial meeting is scheduled to be held in Azerbaijan in the second half of 2026.

    OTS countries sign memorandum on trade cooperation
    OTS countries sign memorandum on trade cooperation
    OTS countries sign memorandum on trade cooperation

    Organization of Turkic States memorandum of cooperation trade
    Photo
    TDT ölkələrinin ticarət sahəsində əməkdaşlığına dair Anlaşma Memorandumu imzalanıb
    Photo
    Страны ОТГ подписали меморандум о сотрудничестве в сфере торговли

    Latest News

    20:45

    IDF strikes Hamas command center in Lebanon

    Other countries
    20:36
    Photo

    OTS countries sign memorandum on trade cooperation

    Domestic policy
    20:25

    Elnur Mammadov: Azerbaijan and Japan expanding cooperation in smart cities

    Foreign policy
    20:20

    Trump to visit China on March 31

    Other countries
    19:59

    Elnur Mammadov: Sumo World Championships in Baku to strengthen ties with Tokyo

    Foreign policy
    19:48

    Ambassador: Japanese companies involved in energy master plan for liberated territories

    Foreign policy
    19:37

    Katsuya Watanabe: Japan welcomes progress in peace process between Baku and Yerevan

    Foreign policy
    19:33

    Japan's ambassador highlights Azerbaijan as key partner and energy security provider

    Other
    19:17

    Japan interested in expanding tourism cooperation with Azerbaijan

    Tourism
    All News Feed