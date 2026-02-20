Elnur Mammadov: Sumo World Championships in Baku to strengthen ties with Tokyo

Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process First meeting of the Board of Peace XXV Winter Olympic Games
    Foreign policy
    • 20 February, 2026
    • 19:59
    Azerbaijan will host the Sumo World Championships for the first time in its history this year, Azerbaijan's Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Elnur Mammadov said at an official reception in Baku marking Japan's national holiday - the birthday of Emperor Naruhito.

    According to Report, the official said this will make a significant contribution to further strengthening ties between Baku and Tokyo in the field of sports.

    Elnur Məmmədov: Bakıda sumo üzrə dünya çempionatı Tokio ilə əlaqələrin möhkəmlənməsinə töhfə verəcək
    Эльнур Мамедов: Чемпионат мира по сумо в Баку внесет значимый вклад в укрепление связей с Токио

