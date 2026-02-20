Elnur Mammadov: Sumo World Championships in Baku to strengthen ties with Tokyo
20 February, 2026
- 19:59
Azerbaijan will host the Sumo World Championships for the first time in its history this year, Azerbaijan's Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Elnur Mammadov said at an official reception in Baku marking Japan's national holiday - the birthday of Emperor Naruhito.
According to Report, the official said this will make a significant contribution to further strengthening ties between Baku and Tokyo in the field of sports.
