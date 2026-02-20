Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process First meeting of the Board of Peace XXV Winter Olympic Games
    Trump to visit China on March 31

    Other countries
    • 20 February, 2026
    • 20:20
    Trump to visit China on March 31

    US President Donald Trump will visit China from March 31 to April 2, a White House official said.

    Report informs via Reuters that during the visit, Trump is expected to meet with Chinese President Xi Jinping.

    The source noted that the two leaders will discuss the possibility of extending the trade truce, which has paused the escalation of tariffs.

    Earlier in February, Trump mentioned plans to exchange visits with Xi Jinping, saying the Chinese leader will visit the United States later this year.

    Tramp martın 31-də Çinə səfər edəcək
    Трамп отправится в Китай 31 марта

