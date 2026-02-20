Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process First meeting of the Board of Peace XXV Winter Olympic Games
    Ambassador: Japanese companies involved in energy master plan for liberated territories

    Foreign policy
    • 20 February, 2026
    • 19:48
    Japanese companies are participating in projects in the liberated territories of Azerbaijan, Japan"s Ambassador to Azerbaijan Katsuya Watanabe told journalists ahead of an official reception marking Japan's national holiday - the birthday of Emperor Naruhito.

    According to Report, the ambassador noted that 2026 has been declared the Year of Architecture and Urban Planning in Azerbaijan, and cooperation in this area could be beneficial for both countries. He said Azerbaijan can effectively apply the expertise of Japanese companies in the construction sector.

    Watanabe also highlighted that smart city projects are being implemented in Japan. Currently, Japanese companies are involved in preparing the Energy Master Plan for the liberated territories.

    The ambassador also expressed hope for further development of friendly relations and cultural exchange between the two countries.

    Səfir: Yaponiya şirkətləri Azərbaycanın azad olunmuş ərazilərində fəaliyyət göstərirlər
    Посол: Японские компании участвуют в подготовке Генплана по энергетике на освобожденных территориях

