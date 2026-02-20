Japan interested in expanding tourism cooperation with Azerbaijan

Japan is interested in developing cooperation with Azerbaijan in the tourism sector, Japan"s Ambassador to Baku Katsuya Watanabe told journalists ahead of an official reception marking Japan"s national holiday - the birthday of Emperor Naruhito, as quoted by Report.

"We would like to develop cooperation with Azerbaijan in the tourism sector. Azerbaijan has significant tourism potential, and the launch of direct flights between the two countries would be an important step for the development of tourism," he said.