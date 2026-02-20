Azerbaijan sits at the center of the transport route connecting Japan with Europe and remains a key partner for Tokyo, Japan's Ambassador to Baku Katsuya Watanabe said at an official reception celebrating Japan's national holiday - the birthday of Emperor Naruhito, according to Report.

"Azerbaijan is at the center of the route connecting Japan with Europe and remains an indispensable partner for Tokyo, playing an important role in developing communications, ensuring international energy security, and promoting regional stability and prosperity," the ambassador said.

He added that since the establishment of diplomatic relations in 1992, friendly ties between Azerbaijan and Japan have steadily grown over three decades.

"Our cooperation spans a wide range of areas, including politics, the economy, culture, and education. Close interaction between our peoples and countries has played a key role in strengthening the deep connections we have today," he emphasized.

The ambassador noted that last year, Azerbaijan was represented with a national pavilion at the Osaka Kansai Expo, which drew around two million visitors.

"We view this as clear evidence of the strength of our friendship. I would like to take this opportunity to once again express my sincere gratitude to President Ilham Aliyev, the government of Azerbaijan, and all Azerbaijani friends for their support and cooperation," he said.

He recalled that in December, the Central Asia + Japan dialogue summit was held in Tokyo, where a key topic was promoting and expanding cooperation on the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route.

He also welcomed Azerbaijan's declaration of 2026 as the Year of Urban Planning and Architecture and noted that Baku will host the World Urban Forum (WUF13) in May, providing an international platform to discuss global urban issues.

"I sincerely hope that in these emerging areas Japan and Azerbaijan will continue close cooperation, and that Japanese companies will give additional momentum to our economic ties through new projects and investments," he said.