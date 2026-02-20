PSG pay four of six million euros owed to Kylian Mbappé

Paris Saint-Germain have paid four of the six million euros still owed to Kylian Mbappé after his free departure in summer 2024, Report informs via One Football.

According to L'Équipe, the payment followed a visit from bailiffs.

In late December 2025, the Paris labor tribunal ordered PSG to pay 60.9 million euros to their former forward, including 55 million in unpaid salaries and bonuses and about 5.9 million in holiday pay and interest. Provisional enforcement was ordered.

Paris had initially paid only the 55 million. After the bailiffs' visit, the club transferred four million to the France captain, leaving two million outstanding.

PSG want their former player to waive another measure, the obligation to publish the full judgment on the homepage of their website for one month. Talks are continuing and the club could receive another visit from a bailiff.

The ruling set his reference gross salary at 11.8 million euros. It awarded 36.6 million euros gross as a recall of the third instalment of his signing bonus, plus 3.6 million euros gross in holiday pay on that amount.

It also granted 17.2 million euros gross for salaries in April, May, and June 2024 and 1.7 million euros in holiday pay for that period, along with 1.5 million euros for the ethics bonus for April, May, and June 2024 and 150,000 euros in related holiday pay. A further 5,000 euros in legal costs were included.

PSG had the option to appeal until February 19.