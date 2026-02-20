Fitch Solutions: US to deepen engagement with Azerbaijan, Armenia in 2026

Efforts to deepen cooperation between Azerbaijan and Armenia with the United States will continue in full in 2026, both in economic and geopolitical dimensions, Report informs, citing the international analytical company Fitch Solutions.

The United States is becoming a significant alternative to a strategic partnership with Russia for Baku and Yerevan.

"Nevertheless, we still see no serious grounds to expect the introduction of broad secondary sanctions against Azerbaijan, especially against the backdrop of expanding US geostrategic presence in the region," Fitch Solutions notes.

Active engagement by Washington began after the summit in the US capital in August 2025, when the leaders of Azerbaijan and Armenia signed a preliminary peace agreement. One of its elements was the US commitment to support Armenia in creating a transit corridor through its territory that would connect the main part of Azerbaijan with Nakhchivan, which borders Türkiye.

Fitch Solutions recalls that the TRIPP project (Trump Route for International Peace and Prosperity), according to the agreement signed by Armenia in January 2026, will be 74% owned by the United States.

In February 2026, US Vice President JD Vance visited the region, confirming support for strategic partnership with Baku and Yerevan.

"During the visit, additional areas of cooperation were outlined: development of interaction in the sphere of critical minerals, modernization of transport and customs infrastructure, export of advanced technologies, as well as assistance to Armenia in replacing the aging Metsamor Nuclear Power Plant with American small modular reactors to reduce dependence on Russia.

In Azerbaijan, the agreements concern energy security, maritime infrastructure and logistics, which should additionally strengthen its position as a regional transit hub," Fitch Solutions emphasizes.

According to Fitch Solutions, investors are already showing significant interest in the TRIPP project, and JD Vance stated that "billions of US dollars" could be attracted to accompanying initiatives.